The City of Colorado Springs has been named a Gold Military Friendly Employer (Government/Nonprofit) and a Top 10 Military Spouse Friendly Employer.
Military Friendly designations are awarded for an organization’s “commitment, effort and success in creating sustainable and meaningful opportunity for the military community.” In particular, the city was recognized for its performance in hiring, supporting, and advancing the careers of veterans and military spouses.
“...I am proud that we have an incredible group of veterans and military spouses who have chosen to continue their public service as City employees,” said Mayor John Suthers. “Our organization and the entire community benefit greatly from the broad range of experiences that veterans bring to the table in providing excellent city services.”
More than 18 percent of City employees are veterans. The City is one of the core employers of the Employer Roundtable, which develops best practices with other employers to encourage military spouse hiring, including a military spouse internship program. The coalition works closely with local installations, including Peterson, Fort Carson and USAFA to help with military spouse employment issues, and link military spouses with jobs, opportunities, and resources. This partnership has led to shared efforts on legislative efforts, data collection, job fairs and employment.
The City also participates in Hire our Heroes, a program for transitioning military and military spouses. Veteran’s Local Government Management, an initiative the City is also involved in, works to place transitioning veterans in a fellowship up to 16 weeks. Spouses can also participate for 6 to 8 weeks.
Institutions earning the Military Friendly Employer designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by VIQTORY with input from the Military Friendly Advisory Council. Over 1,700 companies participated in the 2023 Military Friendly survey.