The city of Colorado Springs has launched an emergency preparedness campaign called COS Ready.
It’s designed to give households, businesses and organizations a series of actions to prepare for emergencies, and a 1-2-3 checklist for readiness.
The campaign is a collaboration between the Colorado Springs Fire Department, Colorado Springs Police Department, and the Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management. Colorado Springs Utilities also supports the campaign.
COS Ready has three steps:
Step 1: Sign up for Alerts Peak Alerts (sign up here) is a targeted phone notification system that tells community members what they need to know in an emergency.
Step 2: Know Your Zone The city is now organized into more than 600 preidentified zones (find yours here) to help first responders take decisive action in an incident. COS Ready is encouraging residents and businesses to know their zone so they’ll be better informed when an emergency happens.
Step 3: Make a Plan Everyone needs a plan (like Pikes Peak Preparedness or Ready Set Go) for how to keep family and pets safe, how to communicate with loved ones, and what to have ready in case of an evacuation.
An online hub with the three steps and additional preparedness information is at ColoradoSprings.gov/Ready or ColoradoSprings.gov/Listo.
In a news release Mayor John Suthers said the new system “better organizes our evacuation zones, making our first responders better equipped and more prepared to serve our community.”