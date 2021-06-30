The city of Colorado Springs will host a digital public meeting July 6 on RetoolCOS, the city’s process for updating the current Zoning and Subdivision Ordinance.
City staff will share the Module 3 draft on review and approval procedures at the meeting, which will be held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. July 6 and can be accessed on WebEx at Digital Public Meeting at ColoradoSprings.gov/RetoolCOS. Citizens can also participate by phone at 415-655-0003, access code: 1777 54 9754#.
The zoning and subdivision ordinance, which guides how property owners can use their land, is being updated to provide the tools to carry out the vision and goals of development in the city, based on PlanCOS, the city’s adopted comprehensive plan.
The virtual open house for Module 3 will cover review and approval procedures for applications that are made to the Planning Department and what processes, review procedures and approval authorities and practices are involved in the development process.
This module is the final of three that will make up the proposed Unified Development Code before the release of the Consolidated Draft this fall, which is intended to replace Chapter 7 of the City Code — the current zoning and subdivision ordinance.
A digital public open house was held in March to discuss the Module 1 and 2 drafts of RetoolCOS, focusing specifically on zoning districts and their permitted uses (Module 1) and development and design standards (Module 2).
Zoning districts and their uses include what use types are appropriate for properties, such as residential, commercial and industrial.
Development and design standards include landscape and parking requirements, architectural standards, dimensional standards such as building setbacks and lot size, and subdivision regulations including block length.
Throughout the draft of Module 2, the proposed changes have been intended to improve the quality of development, provide a more efficient land development process, and meet the goals and objectives of PlanCOS.
City staff and the project team will also share the overall goals of the project, basic land use and zoning issues and processes, and types of changes that may be made to the Zoning and Subdivision Code, and will provide input on the city’s current regulations as they pertain to the implementation of PlanCOS.
PlanCOS, the city’s guide for the future physical development of Colorado Springs over the next 20 years, was adopted by city council in January 2019.
Focused around six themes — vibrant neighborhoods, unique places, thriving economy, strong connections, renowned culture and majestic landscapes — PlanCOS establishes the city’s land-use vision and directs how the city will accommodate future growth and change while building upon the strengths of existing communities.
The subdivision and zoning code must be updated to carry out the technical provisions for implementing the vision of PlanCOS.
The zoning and subdivision ordinance, which has not been comprehensively updated since the late 1990s, is being reviewed and revised with the goal of establishing a new, modern and more user-friendly Unified Development Code.
For more information about RetoolCOS, visit coloradosprings.gov/RetoolCOS.