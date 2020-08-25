City for Champions venue to open this month

Back in December 2013, the city of Colorado Springs got word the state was willing to pump $120.5 million of state sales tax into four tourist attractions, collectively dubbed City for Champions. The plan was to have all four open within five years.
It didn't work out that way.
The first to open, the Olympic & Paralympic Museum and Hall of Fame southwest of downtown, flung open its doors last month in an unveiling modified by restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, the second of the four will be celebrated with a "virtual grand opening" on Aug. 24, rather than in-person heraldry, also because of the pandemic.
The William J. Hybl Sports Medicine and Performance Center at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs is described as "a destination clinic for training and healing elite athletes and wounded warriors, and for the study of aging at UCCS." (Hybl served as president and CEO of the nonprofit El Pomar Foundation for decades, stepping down in early 2019 but remaining as board chair.)
The Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC describes the project like this: "A partnership between UCCS and Penrose-St. Francis Health Services / Centura Health, the Hybl Center is the first of its kind to unite undergraduate and graduate education with clinical practice and research in sports medicine - and there is no better place for innovation in this field than Olympic City USA."
The City for Champions' two unfinished projects are the downtown stadium, which will be home field for the Colorado Switchbacks soccer team, and Robson Arena on the Colorado College campus, home ice for the Tiger hockey team, both of which plan to open in 2021; and the Air Force Academy Visitor Center, which will open in 2022.
All venues are being built with a combination of state tax rebates, donations and private money.
Register for the sports medicine center's virtual opening event here.