The city of Colorado Springs is seeking volunteers to serve on the following committees:
- Lodging and Auto Rental Tax Citizens’ Advisory Committee
- Stormwater Advisory Committee
Lodging and Auto Rental Tax Citizens’ Advisory Committee
- The LART Committee acts in an advisory capacity to city council in all matters concerning expenditures of any revenues derived from the Lodgers and Automobile Rental Tax.
- The committee meets at at 3 p.m. the second Thursday of every month.
- Vacancies – Tourism Representative (Sports), Hotel/Motel Representative (South)
Stormwater Advisory Committee
- The Stormwater Advisory Committee provides city council with citizen input on the stormwater system and operation of the enterprise, along with advice and recommendations on the projects to be undertaken.
- The committee meets at 2 p.m. the third Thursday of every month in February, May, August and November
- Vacancies – One member actively engaged in the business of property development or homebuilding and one member with experience or training in civil engineering, water law or water resources planning, flood control or related fields
Submit your application by 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25. The application web form can be found and submitted here. All applicants must reside within the city of Colorado Springs.
Applications and résumés can also be emailed to Michael Montgomery at Michael.Montgomery@coloradosprings.gov or mailed to city council, Attention: Michael Montgomery, P.O. Box 1575, Colorado Springs, CO 80901.
For more information on boards, commissions and committees, visit coloradosprings.gov/boards.