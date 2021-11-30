The city of Colorado Springs is seeking volunteers to fill openings on the Citizens’ Transportation Advisory Board and the Law Enforcement Transparency and Accountability Commission.
Applications are due by 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13. The application web form can be found and submitted here. All applicants must reside with the city of Colorado Springs.
Applications and résumés can also be emailed to Michael.Montgomery@coloradosprings.gov or mailed to City Council, Attention: Michael Montgomery, P.O. Box 1575, Colorado Springs, CO 80901.
For more information visit coloradosprings.gov/boards
Citizens’ Transportation Advisory Board
About: Advises city council on multi-modal transportation systems.
Meeting Time: First Tuesday of every month at 3 p.m.
Vacancy: One individual who primarily rides bicycles for transportation, one individual who primarily walks for transportation, one individual who primarily rides public transit, and one individual who has a disability that impacts their means of transportation. (Must have an expertise and/or interest in transportation and transportation-related concerns)
Law Enforcement Transparency and Accountability Commission
About: The mission of the Law Enforcement Transparency and Accountability Commission is to make recommendations to city council which would promote improved understanding and relationships between the police department and the public.
Meeting Time: First and third Monday of every month at 6 p.m.
Vacancy: Two alternate members