Colorado Springs City Council will celebrate the grand reopening of its council chambers at 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11, in Colorado Springs City Hall. The chambers have been under renovation since April.
"Renovations were necessary to update the aging dais and technology to improve access for constituents both in Chambers and joining City Council meetings virtually," according to a city-issued news release.
According to the release, "the most significant updates include a reconfiguration of the dais to the longer, southern wall and replacing the aging and obsolete audio and visual equipment that will vastly improve the quality, reliability, and overall effectiveness of hybrid meetings that were highlighted as a need during the COVID-19 pandemic."
During the renovations, city council meetings were temporarily moved to the Colorado Springs Utilities Blue River Boardroom. Planning commission meetings will continue to be at the Blue River Boardroom until further notice, the release said.
Constituents can attend council meetings in person or view virtually through numerous platforms. Public comment is taken during Tuesday’s regular meetings. For more information, visit ColoradoSprings.gov/City-Council.