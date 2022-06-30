Westside Community Center will become a public-private partnership and its budget will more than triple, the city of Colorado Springs announced June 30.
The new operational model for the center, in Old Colorado City, includes city staffing and operational funding. It also provides partnership and revenue-generating opportunities with external entities, including nonprofits, according to a release from the city. The first phase of implementation is expected to begin in September.
The estimated total annual budget for the center will be roughly $372,800, up from $100,000 annually under its previous operating model.
The announcement represents a “path forward,” the city says, after the process to find an operator for Westside stalled earlier this year. In March, the city announced that after reviewing proposals received for a Westside Community Center operator, it had canceled its RFP solicitation and would not make an award for an operator.
The Center for Strategic Ministry, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, had served as the center's external operator for the past 12 years, but withdrew its proposal during the latest contract negotiations. CSM operated the center through May 31.
Also in May, the city launched community design workshops to help plan the future of the center. Mayor John Suthers said the public-private partnership model was chosen after recommendations from the community.
“This new operational model will provide a balanced set of programs, services and businesses that will benefit the entire community," Suthers said. "We believe it is the best and most feasible solution for the long-term success of the community center.”
Staffing will include a city-funded center director, a full-time program coordinator, and hourly staff for administrative and site support. Programs and services will be expanded through external partner entities, and a formal selection process for those entities will run this year.
Partners will start operating at the site in early 2023.
A working committee formed by the Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Advisory Board will help inform Westside’s programs and services. This was a key request during the community engagement process, the city's announcement said.