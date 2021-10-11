The city of Colorado Springs’ Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services department is seeking responses from qualified entities for the use and operation of the Westside Community Center, according to a news release. The city will be holding a public information session at 5:30 p.m. at the Westside Community Center on Oct. 12.
“We have heard clearly from the westside community that it is a priority that the Westside Community Center remains a community center,” said Kim King, recreation and administration manager, in a news release. “We absolutely agree and are committed to making that happen. It’s our hope that this renewed process finds an operator that can reduce the maintenance and cost demands of the facility while continuing to support and foster activities that benefit the westside neighborhood and the community as a whole.”
The Center for Strategic Ministry, a nonprofit, currently operates the facility. The current agreement expires on Dec. 31. The request for proposal will be posted on ColoradoSprings.gov on Oct. 15 with responses due by Nov. 5. According to the city’s news release, “Multiple organizations may join together to operate the facility, and successful applicant(s) will maximize the use of the facility’s spaces through a business model that introduces revitalized and innovative programs and services. The proposals will be evaluated by a team of individuals representing multiple facets of the community, including residents and members from the PRCS advisory board and PRCS department.”
This will be the city’s second attempt at an RFP process for the Westside Community Center. The first RFP began in November of 2020. In May of 2021, local residents held community meetings to oppose the first RFP process over concerns that a new operator might not maintain the buildings as a community center, or that the existing buildings could be demolished and a new development put in their place, amid claims the process to select a new operator lacks transparency.
The city officially announced the end of the RFP process in a July 2 release, noting the PRCS was "unable to come to a mutual agreement during its most recent negotiation with the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region." The Y was one of two proposals received, and the other was received from Mountain Song Community School, who was unable to continue with the RFP process due to their agreement with Colorado Springs School District 11.
The Westside Community Center is one of four community centers in Colorado Springs — the others: Deerfield Hills, Meadows Park and Hillside. According to data presented by Richard Mee, a community organizer, during a May community meeting, Westside’s $100,000 annual budget is the smallest; Hillside has the most to spend with $562,708 for 2021.
Westside Community Center’s annual budget isn’t the only expense for the city, however. Andre Moulds, the general manager of the center, told neighbors at the May 6 meeting that the city has made extensive investments in the building, renovating the parking lot, making exterior improvements, installing Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant ramps, and remodeling the restrooms. Moulds noted that the buildings would require more investment to repair the roof, install code-compliant fire sprinkler systems, repair heating systems and leaky utility tunnels, among other issues. According to data provided by King, Colorado Springs has spent $650,222 on improvements to the Westside Community Center since 2017. Since the first RFP was released, the city has set aside $1.375 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding toward prioritized capital improvements.