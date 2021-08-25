Colorado Springs City Councilors and El Paso County Commissioners both voted Aug. 25 to place TABOR questions on the November ballot.
The city counselors unanimously approved a measure asking voters whether or not the city can retain and spend up to $20 million to be used solely for wildfire mitigation and prevention overseen by the Colorado Springs Fire Department.
This amount is the estimated 2021 revenue above the 2021 Taxpayer's Bill of Rights revenue/spending limitations.
The fire department would be able to spend 5 percent of the funds each year. This would not increase or create new taxes.
The approved ballot language is as follows:
Without imposing any new tax or increasing the rate of any existing tax, shall the City of Colorado Springs be permitted to retain and spend up to $20,000,000 to create a citywide and regional wildfire mitigation and prevention program to be managed by the Colorado Springs Fire Department, this amount being the estimated 2021 revenues above the 2021 fiscal year revenue/spending limitations, and any future interest received thereon, of which no more than 5% of the balance of the fund will be spent annually, and for city fiscal year 2022 and thereafter, the amount allowed by city revenue and spending limitations shall be the total annual revenues received in 2021, adjusted in each fiscal year thereafter for inflation and city growth as provided by charter, as voter approved revenue changes and exceptions to any constitutional, statutory and charter revenue and spending limitations that may otherwise apply? Yes or No.
The county commissioners voted 3-2 to place a question on the ballot that would reset the county’s TABOR base and use $15 million in funds to address backlogged road infrastructure and parks projects.
Commissioners decided earlier in the year to refund $7.1 million in funds collected above the 2020 county TABOR cap, and that will occur regardless of how voters vote on the TABOR ballot question.
“Today’s vote means the citizens of El Paso County have the final say as to how county services are supported without raising taxes,” said Stan VanderWerf, chair of the Board of County Commissioners.
“TABOR will remain in effect here in El Paso County, and our tax rate will remain the same,” VanderWerf said. “We will continue to run a lean and effective government providing world-class services to our residents. Now the voters have the opportunity to decide if we can reset the base to address backlogged road infrastructure and parks needs and start to chip away at our transportation needs without raising the tax rate.”
Commissioners VanderWerf, Cami Bremer and Holly Williams voted in favor of the measure; Commissioners Longinos Gonzalez Jr. and Carrie Geitner were opposed.
The road and parks projects that would be prioritized include:
- Bear Creek Road
- Black Forest Road (North of Hodgen Road)
- Blaney Road South
- Bradley Road
- Burgess Road
- Chipita Park Road
- Date Street
- Fairplay Drive
- Galley Road East
- Grinnell Boulevard
- Lake Woodmoor Drive
- Leather Chaps Drive
- Meridian Road North
- Old Stage Road
- Paint Mine Road
- Spiritwood Loop
- Walker Road
- Bear Creek Park
- Fox Run Pak, including a northern Nature Center
- Paint Mines Park
- Fountain Creek Regional Trail
- The Pineries
- Ute Pass Regional Trail
The county question will be Question 1-A on the November ballot. It will be the only question referred by commissioners this year.