Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is once again in the running for Best Zoo in North America in USAToday's 10Best Readers’ Choice awards.
Last year, the zoo was voted the fourth best AZA-accredited zoo in North America and third best zoo exhibit for Rocky Mountain Wild, which showcases Colorado wildlife in its natural setting.
In addition to being nominated in the Best Zoo category, the zoo’s Rocky Mountain Wild exhibit is again contending for Best Exhibit in North America.
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo connects visitors with hundreds of animals from all corners of the globe.
African Rift Valley is home to one of the largest zoo giraffe herds in the world, as well as Red River hogs, meerkats, African lions, zebras and Colobus monkeys.
Rocky Mountain Wildlife is home to an Alaska moose, mountain lions in a naturalistic rock canyon, a family of elusive Canada lynx, a pack of endangered Mexican wolves, river otters playing in a waterfall, grizzly bears roaming the mountainside and more.
As of May 9, and with voting still underway, the zoo stands at No. 5 for Best Zoo and No. 1 for Best Exhibit.
Zoo fans can cast their votes once a day, every day, through 10 a.m. Monday, May 23. Rankings will be announced Friday, June 4.
Vote at cmzoo.org/10Best.