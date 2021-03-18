Nonprofit Home Front Military Network and competitive gaming event center, Colorado Community Esports, are holding their second ever charitable video game tournament Saturday, March 20. This event will be hosted by Colorado Community E-sports and all tournament proceeds will go to benefit HFMN.
“The idea behind having a gaming tournament was to help reach some of those younger audiences and donors," said Home Front Military Network board member Brent Sabati. "Then, when 2020 and social distancing caused the cancellation of most in-person events — our first gaming tournament (that we had back in October) became one of the more feasible fundraisers HFMN could host that year. Now, we’re doing it again because we wanted to build on the initial success!”
Players will choose between competing in Rocket League or Call of Duty: Cold War, according to an HFMN news release. Tournament winners will receive a prize pool of up to $250 for Rocket League and up to $500 for Call of Duty. Sponsored by Art C. Klein Construction, Jacobs Engineering, Peregrine Consulting and S.I.S.T.R., the event has a $15 registration fee for Rocket League and a $25 registration fee for Call of Duty. Players must pre-register at matcherino.com/events/42809. Those not competing but interested in viewing the tournament can watch online at twitch.tv/colorado_ces.
Events start online at 11 a.m. March 20.
HFMN connects military service members, veterans and their families to essential resources, helping with access to services, including emergency financial assistance provided by HFMN and their nearly 50 partners, in order to meet the full range of needs of individuals and families.
For more information about HFMN, visit homefrontmilitarynetwork.org or call 719-577-7417.
Colorado Community Esports is an online venue (though they do host in-person events) for those wanting to compete in online gaming tournaments that have the added benefit of giving back to their community.
To learn more, visit facebook.com/ColoradoCES or twitter.com/EsportsColorado.