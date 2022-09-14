The countdown’s on for Colorado Publishing House’s second annual Diversity, Equity and Inclusion awards on Sept. 15.
The awards, born out of the civil unrest in the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder in 2020, are designed to bring community together to celebrate our diversity, honor the city’s changemakers, and learn how to make a difference in Colorado Springs and beyond.
This year’s awards honor Transformational Leaders: Joe Aldaz, president of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce; Anthony Perez of Success is a Language; and Wendy Birhanzel, superintendent of Harrison School District 2.
The Advocacy winners are Patience Kabwasa, executive director of Food to Power; Jennifer Horn of Pikes Peak Area Agency on Aging; and Julissa Soto, who is launching the nonprofit Casa Immigrante.
Moderated by 2021 DEI award winners Rodney Gullatte Jr., president and CEO of the Colorado Springs Black Chamber of Commerce, and Dr. Sandy Ho, director of the Colorado Department of Human Services’ Division of Community Programs, the event kicks off with a joint panel with the Colorado Springs Leadership Institute.
The panel will explore what leadership looks like for people from diverse backgrounds, and features Barbara Myrick, president of B&M Construction; Aikta Marcoulier, executive director for the Small Business Administration Region 8; and Harrison Hunter, the growth and development director at Northwestern Mutual.
The DEI Advocacy awards celebration is Thursday, Sept. 15, 5-7:30 p.m. at Great Wolf Lodge.