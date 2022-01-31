The Pikes Peak region attracted 665 new jobs with an average annual wage of $68,100, according to the 2021 Annual Report of the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC, released Jan. 27.
The region also saw $141 million in capital investment during the year, the report stated.
To help promote and brand the region, the chamber placed 27 unique stories in regional and national media, which gained 1.6 billion impressions, and published 24 blogs showcasing key industries.
Other highlights of the chamber’s activity during the year included participation in the 36th Space Symposium at The Broadmoor; advocating for local businesses and the region in the 2021 Legislature; managing the successful local Ballot Issue 1, which allows ballot titles for tax or debt increases to exceed 30 words; and successfully lobbied against a proposed state rule that would have required businesses to track and reduce trips to work.
“We’re grateful but not surprised that our region is indeed recovering more quickly than others,” stated immediate past president and CEO Dirk Draper in an introductory letter co-authored with Altia CEO and 2021 chamber board chair Mike Juran. “Colorado consistently ranks as one of the top five states in economic recovery following 2020, and within the state, the Colorado Springs metro is leading the way. …
“The economic recovery ranking is an excellent indicator that our work — along with the work of so many community and state partners — was fruitful.”
The chamber is preparing to hold its first board meeting of the year with the 2022 Board of Directors, which assumed duties on Jan. 1.
Andrea Barker, principal and business development with HB&A Architecture and Planning, a small, locally- and women-owned firm, will serve as board chair this year. Barker joined HB&A in 1992, was promoted to director of business development in 1998 and became a principal in 2007. Barker has served on the following Pikes Peak area boards: Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region, the Greenway Fund, Innovations in Aging Collaborative and Pike Ride.
Ramon Alvarez, president of Minuteman Press and former senior leadership member for Fortune 500 companies in North and South America, will serve as vice chair.
“Our board is engaged, strategic, and aware of the opportunities and challenges that come with a growing community, as well as national issues impacting our region like housing affordability, inflation, and tight labor markets. They represent a diverse mix of industries and business sizes, providing perspectives and insight that will help us address these complex issues and best serve our members,” said Johnna Reeder Kleymeyer, president and CEO, Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC.
One of the Chamber & EDC’s strategic priorities adopted in 2021 is to cultivate a strong and inclusive business environment.
The Chamber & EDC prioritized proactively recruiting and reflecting the diversity of the business community on its board of directors, knowing that diverse backgrounds and thought create innovation.
A complete list of board members can be found here.
