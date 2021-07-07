Nominations are open for business leaders to serve on the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC’s Board of Directors beginning Jan. 1, 2022.
“We are champions for the business community, putting our region’s needs first and working to understand the priorities of our member businesses,” said Andrea Barker, vice chair of the board and 2022 board chair.
“We help foster a diverse and inclusive board and business community, remaining focused on the big-picture strategy to help the Chamber & EDC in its mission to achieve economic prosperity and its vision of having Colorado Springs be recognized as the best city in America for business by 2025,” Barker said.
The board meets on the third Thursday of each month and convenes for an additional full-day strategy session.
Nominees do not need to represent a member business at the time of nomination, but they do need to become members before joining the board. Self-nominations are welcome.
The board’s Governance Committee reviews the nominations and proposes the final slate to the full board.
Per the Chamber & EDC’s bylaws, a majority of the members of the Board of Directors shall be elected by the Board of Governors, those businesses that invest $15,000 or more annually to support the Chamber & EDC’s work.
Two ballots will be prepared — one for the Board of Governors to elect and one for General Members to elect.
Access the nomination form here.
Nominations will be accepted until 5 p.m. Monday, July 12.
“We encourage you to participate in the process of filling open positions by submitting nominations now and voting on our slate of candidates later this summer,” Barker said.