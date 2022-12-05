The Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC today announced a $40,750 fund to support businesses impacted by the Club Q attack in November.
One hundred percent of the funds will go to the businesses affected by the tragedy; those businesses may have lost revenue or needed to hire more security, and may have been forced to close, or to reduce staff hours.
The fund is created in partnership with the Colorado Office of Economic Development & International Trade (OEDIT) and will be overseen and distributed in partnership with Springs startup accelerator Exponential Impact (XI).
“The generosity and support our community has expressed to the victims and families from the tragedy that occurred at Club Q, and all members of the LGBTQ+ community has been overwhelming,” said Johnna Reeder Kleymeyer, president and CEO of the Chamber & EDC.
"Our mission at the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC is to support businesses and to help them thrive, this fund is one way we can continue to express our solidarity with businesses and individuals that were affected by this act of violence."
Gov. Jared Polis said the aim is for the funds to "help ease the strain for the surrounding businesses during the healing process. We remember the lives lost and the lives forever changed and we will work together to build a better future for all Coloradans."
Vance Brown, executive director at Exponential Impact, said XI serves as an early responder to tackle the immediate needs of businesses, through its Survive and Thrive program. "Along with funding to aid with financial challenges, this initiative will encourage community connections across the business and create space to come together in a time of grief,” Brown said.
The fund is currently $40,750 and is provided by OEDIT, El Pomar Foundation, Vance and Betsy Brown, the Colorado Springs Black Chamber of Commerce, Firma IT Solutions, the Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region, the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC, Gazette Charities Foundation, and the Pikes Peak Community Foundation, joined by the following supporters: Tad Goodenbour, Katie Gonzalez, Tiemens Foundation, Harvski Fund, Jan Martin Fund, Claar Fund, Fuller Family Fund, and Maison Dindon Fund.
Those interested in applying for these grant dollars should visit cscedc.com/BusinessesAffectedByClubQTragedy. An independent group of volunteer business leaders will review applications and award grants to support businesses that experienced lost revenue, forced closure, employee staff hours reductions, or added security. The expected average grant size is $5,000 and grants are available until the funds are depleted.