Johnna Reeder Kleymeyer will be the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC’s new president and CEO, taking over from Dirk Draper, who announced his retirement in May.
Reeder Kleymeyer is coming to the Springs from Ohio, where she most recently founded JRK Executive Strategies, her own consulting practice. She’ll join Draper at the chamber from Nov. 29 to ensure a smooth transition before his retirement at the end of the year, and will take the helm on Jan. 1, 2022.
“Johnna’s successful business track record, wide experience in economic development, and infectious high energy will take our Chamber & EDC to the next level,” Chamber & EDC Board Chairman Mike Juran said in a news release. “Most importantly, she is deeply aligned with our mission to create economic prosperity for all in Colorado Springs and surrounding regions.”
The chamber’s Oct. 27 announcement said Reeder Kleymeyer “brings with her more than 25 years of highly collaborative, results-oriented executive leadership in the fast-paced economic and community development industry spanning Fortune 500 companies, non-profit organizations, and her own consulting practice.
“As the nation is rebounding from COVID-19, the Chamber & EDC’s No. 1 goal is to engage in programs and policies that accelerate businesses’ recovery from the pandemic,” the announcement said.
“I am honored to lead and develop my new team for optimal execution as we implement the Board of Directors’ strategic priorities,” Reeder Kleymeyer said in the release. “I look forward to collaborating in the community and helping businesses in the Pikes Peak region achieve their development goals. My husband and I look forward to joining the Colorado Springs community.”
In 2014, Reeder Kleymeyer was named the founding CEO for the Regional Economic Development Initiative of Cincinnati, the chamber’s announcement said, “where she mobilized stakeholders to realize Greater Cincinnati’s full potential by bringing new jobs and capital investment into the communities that are part of the three-state, 15-county region. “She was the architect of its regional collaboration model, targeted attraction strategy, and developed and empowered a talented team that always played big on behalf of the organization’s investors.”
Prior to REDI Cincinnati, she was VP of community relations and economic development for Duke Energy in Ohio and Kentucky, and led community relations, government affairs and foundation giving for Citigroup Inc. in Kentucky.
Reeder Kleymeyer holds an MBA from Thomas More University and a BA in communication from the University of Memphis. She is a graduate of the Oklahoma University Economic Development Institute.
The Chamber retained Jorgenson Consulting, an executive search firm that works with chambers of commerce and economic development organizations, to lead the search.