The Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC today announced its 2023 board of directors, who will assume duties on Jan. 1, 2023.
Ramon Alvarez, president of Alvarez Enterprises, Inc., and owner of Minuteman Press, will serve as board chair in 2023.
Alvarez’s experience includes executive positions in domestic and international settings for Fortune 500 companies. Alvarez serves the Pikes Peak business community as a consultant for the Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center, past board chair and current board director for the Colorado Springs Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and serves on the board for Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado.
Tim Seibert, senior vice president of Norwood Development Group, will serve as vice chair.
The Chamber & EDC welcomes three new board members:
Marvin Lee, MD, Co-Founder, PureLee Redefined;
Hayley McGuire, Regional Field Office Leader, Boeing; and
Michelle Talarico, Co-Owner of Picnic Basket Catering.
“The influential leaders on our board guide our big-picture strategy with an understanding of the region’s needs and member priorities,” said Johnna Reeder Kleymeyer, the Chamber & EDC’s president and CEO. “Our board is represented by diverse industries, business size, and perspectives that will help us navigate opportunities and challenges faced by a growing community.”
The Chamber & EDC will recognize outgoing Board Chair Andrea Barker, Principal of HB&A Architecture and Planning, and outgoing board members and ex officio board members at the inaugural State of the Chamber, Feb. 16, 2023, at the UCCS Ent Center for the Arts.
The State of the Chamber is an opportunity for the business community and stakeholders to hear a report of 2022 outcomes, with a look ahead at the organization and community’s strategic vision for the future. Register here.
The complete board of directors list is here.