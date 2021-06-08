Centura Health is launching its annual Health Equity & Advancement Fund, a $1 million community grant program focused on community efforts to advance social justice through initiatives that extend health equity across Colorado and western Kansas. Grants will range from $5,000 to $250,000 and be awarded to programs "that serve diverse communities and/or populations, focus on diverse caregivers, and leverage collaborations with other partners to increase social impact," according to a news release.
Grant submissions should integrate one or more principles in helping address health care equity issues with initiatives that focus on the following: help meet disproportionate unmet health-related needs; emphasize primary prevention and address underlying causes of health problems; contribute to a seamless continuum of care; build community capacity; and address social determinants of health to improve health outcomes. Initiatives should also demonstrate collaboration in communities, the release said.
“Our Health Equity & Advancement Fund was launched to support our commitment to Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) across our communities and reaffirms our commitment to social justice, which lies in our mission and core values as a healing ministry,” Dr. Oswaldo Grenardo, chief diversity and inclusion officer at Centura Health, said in the release. “The events around racial justice in 2020 accelerated the work we were doing over the past few years to take more focused, impactful actions to address systemic racism and the issues surrounding health equity. In our vision to make every community, every neighborhood, every life – whole and healthy, we are continually working to enable our associates and communities to inspire change.”
The grant application process opened June 8 and the deadline to submit is July 31. Applicants will be notified on funding selection between Aug. 1 and Sept. 1. Projects being funded will need to begin in the fall 2021 and be completed by June 2022. Details on the application can be found on Centura’s website.
Application Process:
- Review Centura’s Social Justice Framework and review the prioritized community health needs in your geographic area found in our facility specific Community Health Implementation Plans.These plans detail our priorities, activities, and measurable goals targeted for fiscal year 2020 through fiscal year 2022.
- Go to: Hospital in your area
- Go to: Most recent Community Health Implementation Plan document
- Download grant application and requirements here
- Submit applications by July 31 at 11:59 p.m.
Organizations, including 501(c)(3) tax exempt nonprofits, community organizations using a nonprofit 501(c)(3) as a fiscal sponsor and educational institutions are eligible to apply. The organization must be operating in Colorado or Kansas and within 50 miles of a Centura facility.