Five Colorado Springs organizations are among 19 recipients of grants from the inaugural Health Equity & Advancement Fund through the kickoff of its annual $1 million community grant program.
Centura Health announced the grantees Sept. 28.
The giving program was created to extend the impact of community efforts focused on advancing social justice through initiatives that extend health equity across Colorado and western Kansas.
Grants awarded ranged from $25,000 to $87,720 and focused on programs that serve diverse communities and/or populations, diverse caregivers and organizations that leverage collaborations with other partners to increase social impact.
“The grant recipients for our first Health Equity & Advancement Fund are truly committed to increasing opportunities for everyone in their community to live the healthiest life possible by advancing health equity through innovative social justice programs that address the persistent gaps that create barriers to having healthy communities,” said Dr. Oswaldo Grenardo, chief diversity and inclusion officer at Centura Health. “Their programs help curate our vision to make every community, every neighborhood, every life — whole and healthy. We are excited to support these organizations who work day in and day out to inspire positive change.”
This is just the beginning of Centura’s efforts to build programs around health equity, Dr. Grenardo said.
Grant recipients include 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofits, community organizations using a nonprofit 501(c)(3) as a fiscal sponsor and educational institutions based in Colorado or Kansas and within 50 miles of a Centura facility.
The recipients are:
- Brother Jeffs Cultural Center, Denver
- Catholic Charities of Central Colorado, Colorado Springs
- Center for African American Health, Denver
- Chanda Plan Foundation, Lakewood
- Cleo Parker Robinson, Denver
- Coal Creek Meals on Wheels
- Community Food Share, Louisville
- Finney County Community Health Coalition, Garden City, Kansas
- Heart Mind Connect, Littleton
- Homeward Pikes Peak, Colorado Springs
- International Rescue Committee, Denver
- Posada, Pueblo
- Project Worthmore, Aurora
- Rose Andom Center, Denver
- Second Chance Through Faith, Colorado Springs
- Side by Side, Denver
- Solid Rock Community Development Corporation, Colorado Springs
- The Place, Colorado Springs
- Veterans Community Project, Longmont.
Projects being funded will begin this fall and must be completed by August 2022. The next Health Equity & Advancement Fund grant will open in the spring of 2022.
“This was an extremely competitive process with numerous applications, which reflects the true need for addressing social determinants of health and health disparities that our communities face,” Dr. Grenardo said. “Partnering with these organizations is just part of the work outlined in Centura’s Social Justice Framework as we continue our pursuit to address the causes of health disparities in our communities and health care system.”