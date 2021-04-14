The Colorado Department of Health and Environment (CDPHE) released guidance for Coloradans who received vaccines at the Dr. Moma Health and Wellness Clinic in El Paso County.
"CDPHE is unable to verify if the vaccines administered at the site were viable because the provider failed to provide proper documentation of temperature storage," a news release said. After consulting with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CDPHE advises the following:
If you received one dose of Pfizer vaccine at a Dr. Moma vaccination clinic, that dose is considered invalid and you should receive two additional doses of Pfizer vaccine according to the time frames below:
Additional dose of Pfizer 21 days after your initial invalid Pfizer dose was received at Dr. Moma, and
Final dose of Pfizer 21 days later (e.g., 21 days after your repeated valid dose)
If you received one dose of Moderna vaccine at a Dr. Moma vaccination clinic, that dose is considered invalid and you should receive two additional doses of Moderna vaccine according to the time frames below:
Additional dose of Moderna 28 days after your initial invalid Moderna dose was received at Dr. Moma, and
Final dose of Moderna 28 days later (e.g., 28 days after your repeated valid dose)
If you do not know which vaccine you received at a Dr. Moma vaccination clinic, you should receive two additional doses of either Moderna or Pfizer vaccine according to the time frames below:
Additional dose of Moderna or Pfizer 28 days after your initial invalid mRNA dose was received at Dr. Moma, and
Final dose of Moderna or Pfizer 28 days later (e.g., 28 days after your repeated valid dose)
Records, according to the release, show that most patients only received one dose at the site, but for people who received two doses at the Dr. Moma Health and Wellness Clinic the CDC and CDPHE recommends:
If you received two doses of Pfizer vaccine at a Dr. Moma vaccination clinic, those doses are considered invalid and you should receive one additional dose of Pfizer vaccine at least 21 days after your last COVID-19 dose.
If you received two doses of Moderna vaccine at a Dr. Moma vaccination clinic, those doses are considered invalid and you should receive one additional dose of Moderna vaccine at least 28 days after your last COVID-19 dose.
If you do not know which vaccine you received at a Dr. Moma vaccination clinic, you should receive one additional dose of either Moderna or Pfizer vaccine at least 28 days after your last COVID-19 dose.
Because of lack of clinical data, the CDC does not recommend that people get more than three doses of any COVID-19 vaccine, regardless of validity, the release said.
Coloradans who had an appointment canceled and have not yet received their first dose of vaccine, or who need an additional shot, can use this list of full list of providers online to locate a new provider to schedule their vaccination. Some options include:
Broadmoor World Arena – April 16-19: centura.org/vaccine
Colorado State Fairgrounds – 7 Days a Week: centura.org/vaccine
Colorado College / Optum – April 17: coloradocollege.libcal.com/calendar/vaccine?cid=14890&t=g&d=0000-00-00&cal=14890&inc=0
UCHealth Memorial Administrative Center: mychart.uchealth.org/mhcweb/registration
Safeway: mhealthappointments.com/covidappt
King Soopers: kingsoopers.com/rx/guest/vaccination-appointments
Walmart: walmart.com/cp/1228302
Adams County: Dicks Sporting Good Park: centura.org/vaccine
Denver County: Ball Arena truecare24.com/co
Larimer County: The Ranch larimerhealth.secure.force.com/Vaccine/
Mesa County: Grand Junction Convention Center scheduling.mesacountyhealth.com/public/index.php?lang=en
"We advise Coloradans to keep following public health protocols like wearing a mask, maintaining physical distance from others, and if gathering in small groups, doing so outside where it’s safer," the Public Health release said.
On April 9, CDPHE suspended administration and distribution of all COVID-19 vaccines at the site as a result of potential irregularities in vaccine storage and handling. Through an investigation with the CDC, Public Health identified substandard vaccine storage and handling, vaccine preparation, mass clinic operations and poor recordkeeping practices, the release said.
The release said CDPHE and the Colorado Joint Vaccine Task Force are taking these steps to ensure providers are meeting all storage and handling requirements, including:
Reaching out to all enrolled COVID-19 vaccine providers to verify temperature monitoring devices and offer them approved, certified digital data loggers, if needed.
Requiring temperature logs be submitted for all enrolled COVID-19 vaccine providers that have received vaccine in the last 30 days.
Implementing compliance site visits for enrolled COVID-19 vaccine providers to assess adherence to program requirements and recommendations.
Specifically, site visits will:
Identify and address areas where providers are doing well and areas needing additional follow-up.
Identify and address educational needs of COVID-19 vaccination providers to help them meet program requirements.
Ensure vaccine recipients are receiving properly managed and viable vaccine.
Ensure that vaccine is distributed according to jurisdictional priorities and ensure equity in the distribution.
For providers seeking to become an enrolled COVID-19 vaccine provider, CDPHE will start requiring providers to submit five days of temperature logs with their enrollment packet prior to approval to ensure their vaccine storage units are capable of correctly storing vaccine.
Visit covid19.colorado.gov for more information.