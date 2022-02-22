The Colorado Department of Transportation reopened grant applications this week for its Revitalizing Main Streets program, which provides up to $150,000 in state funding to projects that increase the vitality of downtown areas.
The department is now accepting applications for Small Multimodal and Economic Resiliency projects, including the repurposing and expanding of sidewalks and streets to increase biking, dining and pedestrian use, introducing new weekend and special events on public streets and reducing speed limits to make them safer for pedestrians and bicyclists, said a CDOT description of the grant program.
The goal of the infrastructure revitalization program is to improve safety and support community use of Colorado cities’ downtown outdoor areas and other gathering spaces, particularly as the COVID-19 pandemic limited indoor activities, according to CDOT. In June, the state legislature allocated an additional $85 million in funding for the program that will be distributed through 2032.
“We’re excited to partner with creative local communities all over the state to best use spaces for a mix of vibrant activity and mobility,” CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew said in a press release.
“The expansion of this program will continue to help communities of all sizes across the state of Colorado implement projects catered toward all modes of transportation to enhance safety, improve the local environment, and support economic vitality,” she said.
The grant program is mostly open to local government jurisdictions and organizations, which may also partner with private businesses and nonprofits to develop the projects, said an FAQ published by CDOT.
Applications are reviewed and accepted on a rolling basis, the CDOT press release said. The form and more information about eligibility can be found here.