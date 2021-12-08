The Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center and Colorado Department of Transportation will host a 9-week training course for small business professionals in transportation construction and engineering starting in January, ahead of an anticipated influx of state and federal infrastructure funding in 2022 and beyond.
The course is part of the Colorado SBDC Network’s “LEADING EDGE” small business training series and Connect2DOT, CDOT’s program for small businesses interested in transportation contracting. Classes will cover strategic planning, accounting and other topics specific to contracting with state and federal transportation agencies, such as contractor marketing, estimating, bidding and project management, according to the course description.
Over the next five to 10 years, Colorado will receive “buckets of money” for transportation infrastructure, due to the passage of the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act in November and Senate Bill 260, a state transportation sustainability law signed by Gov. Jared Polis in June, said Cathy Kramer, program manager for Connect2DOT. The goal of the Pikes Peak SBDC course is to help small businesses build the capacity to bid for and receive the funding, she said.
The federal infrastructure law will provide $3.7 billion to Colorado for highway maintenance and $225 million for bridge repairs and replacement over the next five years, according to estimates from the White House. The Colorado law will also raise $5.4 billion over the next 10 years for transportation expansion and repairs.
“With new state and federal infrastructure money coming down the pipe next year, it's more important than ever that small and disadvantaged business enterprises are ready and able to grow to meet the demand,” Kramer said. “This program will give them the education they need to be prepared.”
Registration for the course is open until classes begin on Jan. 13, Kramer said. Classes will be held on Thursday evenings at the Pikes Peak SBDC on the Catalyst Campus located Downtown on East Pikes Peak Avenue, and will also be available virtually, she said. There is a $200 registration deposit that will be refunded upon completion and graduation from the course.
CDOT is encouraging businesses that are minority-owned, woman-owned, disadvantaged and emerging enterprises, in particular, to register.