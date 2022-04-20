The Colorado Department of Transportation is beginning a new maintenance apprentice program, seeking to fill 10 positions across the state for people interested in pursuing a career in public safety.
According to a CDOT-issued news release, each position is entry level and offers two years of paid mentorship. It includes hands-on and classroom training. In addition, apprentices will earn their Commercial Driver’s License, qualify as a Highway Maintenance Specialist, and receive full benefits. To qualify, candidates must be at least 18 years old and have a valid driver’s license.
Apprentices will train and specialize in either maintenance, traffic and safety or tunnel operations.
Position applications are available at: governmentjobs.com/careers/colorado/jobs/3503320/highway-maintenance-apprentice-9-locations-across-colorado through May 2, 2022.
One apprentice will be based at each one of the locations listed below, with two apprentices based in Greeley:
- 12400 U.S. 285, Morrison, 80465
- 18500 E. Colfax Ave, Aurora, 80011
- 61751 U.S. 285, Bailey, 80421
- 609 Walsen Ave., Walsenburg, 81089
- 206 Centennial Dr., Glenwood Springs, 81601
- 2330 G Rd., Grand Junction, 81505
- 10601 10th St., Greeley, 80634
- 650 U.S.160B, Bayfield, 81121
- 20581 U.S.160, Durango, 81301
“This program provides the necessary hands-on training and experience for those who would like to pursue a long-term career in public safety,” said CDOT’s Executive Director Shoshana Lew. “You’ll also receive tangible work experience and add to your qualifications for career advancement, while still earning wages as you learn. However, it not only benefits the trainee, but eventually it’ll provide CDOT with a highly skilled employee.”
“These apprenticeships are an excellent opportunity for those interested in a transportation career,” said CDOT’s Director of Maintenance and Operations John Lorme. "It’s meaningful work that serves the traveling public and includes steady pay and good benefits.”