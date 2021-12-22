The Colorado Department of Transportation reminds drivers to expect heavy traffic "in many areas of the state" during the next couple weeks.
"The holiday season is a busy time for travel, as Coloradans and visitors spend time with family and friends and explore our beautiful great outdoors,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew.
"During this busy time especially, please drive like lives depend on it," the release said. "We must all be prepared for weather forecasts and road conditions, and especially mindful of the importance of driving sober in times of festive celebration. Let's end 2021 safely and protect one another as we enter 2022."
CDOT projects will be suspended statewide by noon on Thursday, Dec. 23 and Thursday, Dec. 30. Projects are allowed to resume their regular schedule on Monday, Dec. 27 and Monday, Jan. 3, the CDOT-issued release said.
Traffic on Interstate 70 west from Denver is expected to be heavy on Thursday, Friday and the days following Christmas, according to CDOT.
"Heavier than normal traffic should be anticipated on eastbound I-70 on Saturday, Jan. 1, and Sunday, Jan. 2, especially between Vail and the Denver area from mid-morning until late afternoon," the release said.
Drivers also should expect increased traffic along the Front Range before and after Christmas, due to the number of large shopping areas.
"Christmas week is one of the higher travel periods in Colorado," according to CDOT.
Vehicles counts at the Eisenhower/Johnson Memorial Tunnels the previous two years:
2019
Westbound
Eastbound
Total
Friday, Dec. 20
25,297
20,054
45,351
Saturday, Dec. 21
26,824
20,135
46,959
Sunday, Dec. 22
22,307
20,772
43,079
Monday, Dec. 23
23,353
21,932
45,285
Tuesday, Dec. 24
16,524
16,755
s33,279
dWednesday, Dec. 25
15,587
14,462
30.049
Thursday, Dec. 26
25,909
20,115
46,024
Total
155,801
134,225
290,026
2020
Westbound
Eastbound
Total
Tuesday, Dec. 22
15,744
15,870
31,614
Saturday, Dec. 23
19,606
18,481
38,087
Sunday, Dec. 24
18,164
16,241
34,405
Monday, Dec. 25
14,909
12,310
27,219
Tuesday, Dec. 26
24,628
21,270
45,898
Wednesday, Dec. 27
21,892
20,968
42,860
Thursday, Dec. 28
18,055
16,088
34,063
Total
132,998
121,148
254,146
Drivers can receive updated road and weather information by calling 511 or by checking cotrip.org. Specific information regarding Interstate 70 also is available at: GoI70.com.
