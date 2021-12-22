Colorado's new vehicle-emissions standards in question
The Colorado Department of Transportation reminds drivers to expect heavy traffic "in many areas of the state" during the next couple weeks.

"The holiday season is a busy time for travel, as Coloradans and visitors spend time with family and friends and explore our beautiful great outdoors,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew.

"During this busy time especially, please drive like lives depend on it," the release said. "We must all be prepared for weather forecasts and road conditions, and especially mindful of the importance of driving sober in times of festive celebration. Let's end 2021 safely and protect one another as we enter 2022."

CDOT projects will be suspended statewide by noon on Thursday, Dec. 23 and Thursday, Dec. 30.  Projects are allowed to resume their regular schedule on Monday, Dec. 27 and Monday, Jan. 3, the CDOT-issued release said.

Traffic on Interstate 70 west from Denver is expected to be heavy on Thursday, Friday and the days following Christmas, according to CDOT.

"Heavier than normal traffic should be anticipated on eastbound I-70 on Saturday, Jan. 1, and Sunday, Jan. 2, especially between Vail and the Denver area from mid-morning until late afternoon," the release said.  

Drivers also should expect increased traffic along the Front Range before and after Christmas, due to the number of large shopping areas.

"Christmas week is one of the higher travel periods in Colorado," according to CDOT.

Vehicles counts at the Eisenhower/Johnson Memorial Tunnels the previous two years: 

2019

Westbound

Eastbound

Total

Friday, Dec. 20

25,297

20,054

45,351

Saturday, Dec. 21

26,824

20,135

46,959

Sunday, Dec. 22

22,307

20,772

43,079

Monday, Dec. 23

23,353

21,932

45,285

Tuesday, Dec. 24

16,524

16,755

s33,279

dWednesday, Dec. 25

15,587

14,462

30.049

Thursday, Dec. 26

25,909

20,115

46,024

Total

155,801

134,225

290,026

 

   

2020

Westbound

Eastbound

Total

Tuesday, Dec. 22

15,744

15,870

31,614

Saturday, Dec. 23

19,606

18,481

38,087

Sunday, Dec. 24

18,164

16,241

34,405

Monday, Dec. 25

14,909

12,310

27,219

Tuesday, Dec. 26

24,628

21,270

45,898

Wednesday, Dec. 27

21,892

20,968

42,860

Thursday, Dec. 28

18,055

16,088

34,063

Total

132,998

121,148

254,146

Drivers can receive updated road and weather information by calling 511 or by checking cotrip.org. Specific information regarding Interstate 70 also is available at: GoI70.com.  

 

