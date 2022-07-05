The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment has started fining companies that are out of compliance with wage transparency requirements in the 2019 Equal Pay for Equal Work Act, The Colorado Sun has reported.
After a year of leniency since the law went into effect in January 2021, CDLE has now notified 251 companies they are in violation, and three have been fined, according to the July 5 report by the Sun.
Employers with any Colorado-based employees, including those who work remotely, are required to publicly disclose full compensation and benefits offered for a job, such as an exact salary or range, bonuses, and health and retirement benefits, according to a guidance document about the law published by the Division of Labor Standards and Statistics.
The three employers fined — Monigle Associates, a Denver-based branding agency; SpotOn Transact LLC, a point-of-sales systems vendor headquartered in San Francisco; and Advanced Circuits Inc., a circuit board manufacturer with headquarters in Aurora — were issued a range of $2,000 to $34,500 charges, the Sun reported. Advanced Circuits’ charges were waived after the company came into compliance with the law, according to the Sun.
About 25 percent of Monigle’s job postings were in violation of the law as of late last year, the division wrote in a December letter to the company. Some postings included a salary range, but did not include a cap, for example, one posting stated, “Salary Range: $70,000-$95,000+,” the letter said. Monigle was dinged for all postings that did not have a concrete range.
After sending warnings, the division fined Monigle $1,000 for each violation, reaching a total of $8,000, according to the letter.
More than half of CDLE’s 251 notifications to companies in violation of the law were compliance assistance letters to out-of-state employers hiring for remote jobs. These companies did not disclose compensation details and explicitly excluded Coloradans from their applicant pools, the Sun reported.
This trend started last year, as national companies tried to skirt around the Equal Pay law’s requirements by not hiring Coloradans. The Division of Labor Standards and Statistics is pushing back.
After an investigation, the division found that less than 1 percent of a sample of hundreds of Colorado-based and national job postings were excluding Coloradans, wrote Scott Moss, director of the division, in a sample compliance assistance letter published on CDLE’s website.
“But from complaints, tips, and its own research, the Division found dozens of covered employers with such postings, confirming that this situation warrants prompt action,” Moss wrote. “...Excluding Coloradans from a remote job is not a description of where work is performable, it is a preference among applicants — and labor law requirements are mandatory, not optional based on employer preference.”