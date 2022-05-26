For tech startups and small businesses interested in learning how to work with the government, The Catalyst Accelerator has extended the application deadline for the Catalyst Government Business Boot Camp.
The new deadline is Tuesday, May 31 at 8 a.m.
The two-week boot camp runs June 14-23. The Catalyst Accelerator's announcement says the course is "geared toward helping tech-based startups and small businesses that have not formerly worked with government, particularly Department of Defense, learn how to do so effectively."
Preference will be given to veteran- and women-, and minority-owned businesses or those located in Hub Zones.
Requirements:
- small, independent U.S. business;
- 51 percent or more ownership by U.S. citizens or permanent residents;
- no SBIR/STTR or contracts with DoD previously;
- no foreign investment; and
- not more than 51 percent owned by a single VC organization.
The ideal participant is a small business or startup that has never done business with the government but has a dual-use technology that could increase warfighter effectiveness.
There is no cost to participating companies, but attendees need to pay for their own travel costs, lodging and evening meals. Three scholarships of $1,000 each are available for companies that need help with lodging costs.
Learn more here.