Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado announced CEO Lynne Telford plans to retire in 2022 after 11 years leading the organization.
“What this job has showed me again and again is the power of community," Telford said in a news release. "Every time we faced challenges, this community rallied around us. From big needs like those during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the 2012 Waldo Canyon Fire, to our call out for additional truck drivers and volunteers, we have been able to partner with many organizations and community members to serve our community.”
“On behalf of the Board of Directors, we are intensely grateful for Lynne’s leadership over the last decade at Care and Share," Tim Sullivan, board chairman, said in the release. "She has tirelessly advocated for neighbors at risk of hunger, more than doubled the size of the organization through significant periods of change while growing the trust and respect of the organization in the community. Lynne’s passion and personal touch have been the trusted face of Care and Share for the last decade. We will miss her and wish her all the best in retirement.”
Care and Share accomplishments during Telford’s tenure include:
- More than doubling the pounds of food distributed to those in need
- Strengthening revenue generation to support an increase in food distribution. In the last 12 months, 17,000 people made a gift to support the work of Care and Share
- Creating a Direct Services arm, to include mobile markets
- Adding a third distribution center in the San Luis Valley
- Building a disaster response system
- Establishing an endowment fund that will spin off operating funds each year. The endowment is housed in Care and Share Foundation with its own board of trustees.
“My passion for this organization has fueled me for more than a decade. Serving this community, working with the staff and Board of Directors, supporting our partner agencies has been the highlight of my career," Telford said in the release. "I am so proud of the accomplishments we’ve made as a team to move the organization forward, particularly as we supported and uplifted the community in some of the most challenging times. I am, however, excited to spend more time with my family and friends."
The board of directors has developed a selection committee and will run an internal and external search to find a replacement, the release said. Telford will continue in her role until a new leader is found.
