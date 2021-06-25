Bustang service to Estes Park and Rocky Mountain National Park will resume over the Fourth of July weekend.
"Beginning Saturday, July 3, and continuing each weekend through Sunday, Oct. 3, Bustang will make two roundtrips between Denver’s Union Station and the Estes Park Visitor Center," A Colorado Department of Transportation-issued news release said. "Once in Estes Park, visitors can catch the free trolley to access a variety of locations in town, or, with a valid RMNP pass, catch a free bus to the Bear Lake Park & Ride. Bustang passengers do not need to purchase a timed entry permit."
“This is part of our continuing effort to provide service to recreational areas that have high visitation numbers but unmet transit needs,” CDOT's Office of Innovative Mobility Chief Kay Kelly said in the release. “Providing travel alternatives to a popular tourist area helps us to enhance safety, avoid congestion and lower greenhouse gas emissions by reducing the number of vehicles coming in and out of the Estes Park area.”
A roundtrip ticket is $10 per person.
The Bustang to Estes Park route began in August 2019 and CDOT suspended the service for the 2020 season due to COVID-19.
To purchase tickets, visit: ridebustang.com/estes-park. Visit: nps.gov/romo/planyourvisit/shuttle_bus_route.htm for additional information on the shuttle system to RMNP.
Although full capacity seating (51 passengers) will be implemented, public safety measures remain, including:
· Face masks are required for drivers and passengers, per federal law;
· Additional personal protective equipment has been issued for drivers;
· Hand sanitizer wipes will be offered to passengers when boarding the bus; and
· Coaches will be cleaned and disinfected upon completion of each route and after completion of each day’s routes, including all seats, safety belt buckles, head rests (front and back) and armrests.