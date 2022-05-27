The latest wave of applications will close June 17 for the Comcast RISE program, which helps people of color grow their businesses by providing technology makeovers, as well as media, consulting, and creative advertising production services.
“Small businesses owned by people of color or women have been some of the hardest hit” throughout the COVID pandemic and extreme weather events, Comcast’s website says.
“According to the National Bureau of Economic Research, between February and April 2020, the number of active Black-owned businesses declined by 41%, Latinx-owned businesses declined by 32%, and Asian-owned businesses dropped by 25%, versus just 21% for the general population. Comcast RISE was created to invest in the success of these critical businesses by providing valuable and practical support.”
Comcast RISE stands for Representation, Investment, Strength and Empowerment, and according to Comcast it has provided $60 million in grants and helped more than 8,000 small businesses since 2020 — including restaurants, childcare centers, retail, barber shops and professional services.
Comcast RISE recipients will receive one or more of the following:
• Consultation: general business and marketing consulting on how to grow their business
• Media: a linear TV media schedule over a 90-day period
• Creative Production: TV commercial production for their business
• Technology Makeover: This will include some combination of Comcast Business Internet, Voice, cybersecurity malware protection and video surveillance services with no monthly service charge for up to 12 months period and computer equipment.
• Additional benefits: marketing and data insights via the Comcast RISE monthly newsletter, as well as a virtual listing, including contact information on the Comcast RISE website to all eligible applicants.
Leslie Oliver, Comcast’s communications director, Comcast RISE strives to look at small businesses holistically and provide help based on their needs.
Comcast RISE recently expanded to include businesses owned by women. Comcast’s website cites a study showing that 42 percent of new businesses are owned by women — but they grow at just half the rate of those run by men. Comcast RISE projects it will provide mentorship and resources to 13,000 women-owned businesses by the end of 2022.
The program has assisted seven businesses in Colorado Springs, Oliver said.
Over the next 10 years, Comcast is committing $1 billion to programs like Comcast RISE. Comcast says the program is helping 50 million people with the skills and resources they need to succeed in an increasingly digital world.
Learn more or apply here.