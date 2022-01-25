Colorado business leaders urged state legislators last week to approve Gov. Jared Polis’s proposal to put $600 million in state funds into Colorado’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund, which was depleted during the pandemic.
The fund is typically paid for by employers to compensate workers who file for state unemployment. As of January, the fund is $1.014 billion in debt to the federal government due to pandemic-related layoffs and closures over the last two years.
The debt could mean massive increases in payroll tax rates for businesses starting in 2023, which would harm already struggling businesses, wrote the Colorado Chamber of Commerce and several other local chambers and trade associations in a Jan. 18 letter to legislative leaders.
Compared to 2020, employers in Colorado could face $5.3 billion more in state and federal payroll taxes between 2023 and 2027, according to a Jan. 17 report published by the Common Sense Institute, a nonpartisan research group that examines state fiscal policy. The $600 million state allocation that Polis proposed would save employers in the state $560 million over that period, the report said.
“Unless legislators take action now, every business in Colorado will face historically high premium increases in the coming years – especially those that had to lay off workers through no fault of their own,” said the state Chamber’s letter, which was also signed by the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC. “It would be unconscionable to put this burden on the backs of businesses in these already difficult economic times.”
Colorado is one of nine states in outstanding debt to the federal government after taking a loan to pay unemployment claims after the state’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund was depleted, the Common Sense Institute report said. As of January, the state’s fund was the sixth most in debt to the federal government among other states and U.S. territories, according to the report.
The payroll tax premiums that Colorado employers pay will increase by .3 percent, or $21 per employee, starting in 2023, for as long as the state has the outstanding debt, the report said.
