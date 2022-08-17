El Paso County Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman has been honored with the first ever Guardian of Democracy Award.
The new award from the Colorado County Clerks Association recognizes the way Broerman has led his office “through challenging times with integrity, professional fortitude, and inspiration.”
Broerman, a Republican, and Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, a Democrat, have faced relentless pressure from election conspiracy theorists — most recently from Republican primary losers including failed secretary of state candidate Tina Peters, who is under indictment for multiple charges over election tampering.
Peters demanded a statewide recount of the Republican secretary of state primary. It showed she was soundly beaten by Pam Anderson, who secured 43.06 percent of the vote compared with Peters’ 28.86 percent. Peters then demanded another recount.
Other Republican conspiracy theorists who lost their primaries and demanded recounts include coroner candidate Rae Ann Weber, clerk and recorder hopeful Peter Lupia, sheriff's candidate Todd Watkins, Lynda Zamora Wilson who ran in State Senate District 9, county commission District 1 candidate Lindsay Moore, county commission District 5 candidate David Winney and State House District 18 hopeful Summer Groubert.
“Clerks across the state know what Chuck has been through over the last two years. We have seen other clerks bend to political pressure and fail to do the right thing. No clerk in Colorado has faced more pressure than Chuck and yet he has never wavered in doing the right thing or in telling the truth,” said Matt Crane, CCCA executive director.
“Chuck has also never failed to stand up for his fellow clerks across the state when they have faced threats and intimidation. We are honored to recognize Chuck for his integrity, courage, and leadership in following the law and telling the truth about Colorado elections.”
The Indy (the Business Journal's sister publication) reported Aug. 3 that Weber, Lupia, Watkins, Zamora, Moore, Groubert and Winney filed a "petition for relief" with the El Paso County District Court, claiming that Broerman and Griswold were unfairly charging too much for the recounts they demanded.
However, recounts must be funded by candidates unless the margin is within a half-percentage point of the number of votes cast for the winning candidate.
In response to the petition, Broerman said in an Aug. 2 statement, "We look forward to defending our office in this lawsuit and firmly believe it is groundless. We have provided a good-faith cost estimate to the candidates and are conducting this recount according to Colorado Law. Any assertion to the contrary is not accurate.
"The estimated cost of the requested recount is customary and should not be a burden to the taxpayers, especially when these races did not meet, by a very large margin, the threshold set in Colorado law to trigger a mandatory recount.”
In a news release today, Broerman said he was “honored and humbled” by the CCCA award. “Clerks around the state have been under enormous scrutiny and pressure along with election staff members and volunteers. We all must work to protect the democratic principles for which this country stands. The cornerstone of which is making the voice of the people heard in fair and accurate elections.”