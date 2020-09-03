Bread & Butter Neighborhood Market, the first neighborhood grocery store to open in downtown Colorado Springs in more than a decade, will open to the public on Sept. 4.
The market will offer fresh Colorado-grown produce, meats and cheeses, pantry staples and sundries, and frozen and prepared dishes. Fresh brewed coffee, wine, beer and spirits also will be available.
Co-owners Aubrey Day and Stacy Poore have been working on the concept for more than three years.
“We have curated our store to offer what we think will be most desired by people who live and work downtown, including a variety of grab-and-go quick meals, salads and sandwiches,” Poore said.
The owners expect to refine their product offering as they get to know their customer base.
The location at 602 S. Nevada Ave. provides convenient access and a small off-street parking lot. A patio area is available for people to enjoy fresh-brewed coffee and other items purchased from the store.
“Over the past several years we have prioritized residential growth in our city center, knowing a strong residential base will help the overall vitality of the downtown neighborhood. One of the key elements that has been missing is a grocery store, and we are thrilled to welcome Bread & Butter Market,” said Susan Edmondson, president & CEO of Downtown Partnership.
The grocery store will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily and liquor will be sold from 10 a.m.-9 p.m.
In lieu of a ribbon cutting, a Bread Cutting will take place at 8 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, and will kick off a day of grand opening celebrations.