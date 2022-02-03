Enlightenment Capital, a Washington, D.C. investment firm that funds small and mid-size aerospace defense companies, acquired the Colorado Springs-based space and defense technology contractor Boecore last week, according to a joint press release from the companies.
Boecore has become a leading provider of defense technology solutions for the federal government in the areas of aerospace, missile defense and strategic deterrence, the release said. Over 21 years, Boecore has grown to 275 employees, expanded operations to three other U.S. cities and had year-over-year growth since its founding, said Kathy Boe, the company’s founder and former chief executive officer.
Boe started Boecore in 2001 in the basement of her Colorado Springs home and with the acquisition, is now a minority shareholder, board member and consultant for the company. She said she is “thrilled” to expand the company’s capabilities — specifically in space and missile defense visualization, planning and gamification — and provide more opportunities for employees to level up and diversify in their careers.
“That's been our motivation — not only making sure our customers’ missions are successful, but creating those growth opportunities for our employees,” a majority of whom work in Colorado Springs, Boe said.
She said Enlightenment is licensed as a Small Business Investment Company with the U.S. Small Business Administration, a program that provides $2 from the federal government for every $1 private investors invest into small businesses, like Boecore. The firm’s enrollment in the program allows Boecore to remain classified as a small business, if it stays to under 1,250 employees, and continue to bid for government contracts reserved for small businesses, Boe said.
The acquisition is also a positive sign for the Colorado Springs business community, showing that small, locally run companies can attract the interest of large, national firms, she said.
“We’re known for being a friendly small business town and people like to see small businesses grow and be successful,” Boe said. “The fact that we could keep Boecore and be this new platform company and this brand new fund, and be able to add to the value that we’re already bringing … that’s really nice.”
