The State Board of Health unanimously voted Dec. 15 to extend an emergency rule requiring health care workers to get vaccinated.
"The rule impacts all licensed health care entities, requiring them to mandate their personnel -- including employees, direct contractors, and support staff -- who interact with individuals receiving or seeking medical care to receive the COVID-19 vaccine," a state-issued news release said. "The Board of Health passed the first emergency rule on August 30, 2021 after an appeal to consider mandating vaccination by Governor [Jared] Polis.
"The rule is designed to keep those in Colorado receiving or seeking health care safe, and does allow for both medical and religious exemptions for those staff who are unable to be vaccinated," the release continued. "These regulations have a positive impact on the health care workforce by lessening the strain felt by the entire system when staff and employees become infected with COVID-19."
Data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services show nationally, nursing home staff are vaccinated at a 75.9% rate. Colorado nursing home staff are more than 93% vaccinated.
The emergency rule will be in effect for 120 days from its passage date.
"The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will continue to monitor local conditions and national initiatives to determine the future of this emergency rule," the release said. "The Board values the continued stakeholder feedback that has been provided throughout the rule-making process."