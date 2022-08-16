Colorado needs to cut financial barriers for people interested in becoming teachers, Democratic candidates for the State Board of Education told a public forum Aug. 12.
Kathy Plomer, a Democrat and candidate for a newly created at-large seat in the State Board of Education, and Joseph Shelton, a Democrat running to represent the board’s 5th Congressional District, spoke at the forum organized by the League of Women Voters of the Pikes Peak Region (LWVPPR) and local education organizations.
“I think the state could do … a better job in helping make clear what teachers need for licensure, where they need to submit paperwork and making that process easier for students,” Plomer said. “We need to do far more to encourage more students to go into teaching today.”
Plomer’s daughter was a first-year teacher this past year, and Plomer said she witnessed firsthand the paperwork and fee-filled process of becoming a new educator. She also noted the need for more pathways for Education Support Professionals (ESPs) — like paraprofessionals — to become teachers.
LWVPPR spokesperson Shelly Roehrs, who moderated the event, said Plomer and Shelton’s Republican opponents were invited to the forum but couldn’t attend.
On integrating more social-emotional learning in schools, Shelton said there needs to be more funding in district budgets for hiring counselors and social workers. During the 2020-2021 school year, the student-to-counselor ratio in Colorado was 278:1, well above the American School Counselor Association’s recommended 250:1 ratio, according to an ASCA report.
“They don’t have the capacity or the time to be able to visit with all those students in one day to ask them, ‘How are you doing,’ or if they feel concerned,” Shelton said.
The forum was hosted in Palmer High School’s small auditorium in partnership with the Colorado Springs Education Association, El Paso Council PTA and Neighbors for Education, the pro-equity and public education group founded by Colorado Springs District 11 parents. Republicans Dan Maloit and Steve Durham, and Norahlyza Tung of the Approval Voting Party, didn’t attend.
Colorado Springs community members can provide public comment at an upcoming State Board of Education regular two-day meeting Sept. 14-15 at the D11 administration building at 1115 N. El Paso St.