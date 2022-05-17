The Sachs Foundation has awarded more than $2 million in 2022 college scholarships to 52 high-achieving Black students from Colorado, it announced May 17.
The scholarships will go toward undergraduate and graduate degree programs at Colorado institutions, Ivy League schools like Yale and Harvard, and prestigious historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) like Howard University, according to a Sachs Foundation press release.
The foundation awarded a total of $1.85 million to 45 undergraduates, and seven graduate students shared $195,000 in scholarships, a spokesperson said.
The students come from across Colorado, including Colorado Springs and Woodland Park, and more than half of them will be the first in their families to attend college, according to the release. They are high-achieving in academics, but also “made a positive impact in their communities through their achievements in the arts, athletics and volunteer activities,” the release said.
The foundation was created by Pikes Peak region resident Henry Sachs during the Great Depression, to fund and mentor high-achieving Black students’ education in the state.
Black Coloradans continue to “face significant obstacles to academic and professional achievement,” Sachs President Ben Ralston said in the release.
“Our mission remains as relevant as ever,” Ralston said. “This year's scholarship recipients are incredibly brilliant in the academic sense but also committed to their communities and eager to help others. We're honored to provide them with the support they need to pursue their dreams.”