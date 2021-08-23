The Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado, Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center, Colorado Springs Black Chamber of Commerce, Colorado Springs Black Business Network and My Black Colorado invite you to join them for a celebration of National Black Business Month from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 26 at 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., No. 110.
"We thought this would be a good time to get our community together and network," said Rodney Gullatte Jr., owner of Firma IT Solutions and founder of the Black Business Network. "I want to thank Eric Phillips [owner of 3E's] for giving us the venue space — a Black-owned business in the heart of our town. We encourage people to stay and enjoy the show afterwards."
The first 30 people at the door will get a drink ticket for beer or wine, he said.
Special guest and emcee will be Dr. Regina Lewis, department chair for the Division of Communications, Humanities, and Technical Studies at Pikes Peak Community College, and a national speaker, leader and executive coach.
Lewis leads and has alliances with several worldwide organizations specializing in leadership development and organizational communication. With clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to not-for-profit agencies and educational institutions, her specialties are leadership, professional excellence, culture inclusion, coaching, strategic development and executive public speaking coaching.
Lewis has spoken widely on topics of diversity and inclusion, cross-cultural leveraging, strategic planning, executive speaking, interpersonal communication, personal professional development, media and public relations, social media communication, understanding and climbing out of poverty, and retention.
August is National Black Business Month, during which black businesses and entrepreneurs are recognized and celebrated for their success, milestones, and historic progress.
According to U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 annual business survey, Black entrepreneurs or African Americans own about 124,551 U.S. businesses. About 28.5 percent, or 35,547 of these businesses are in the health care and social support sector, which is the highest percentage of any minority group.
Recognizing, supporting and celebrating this year’s National Black Business Month is more important than ever as Black-owned businesses continue to recover from the economic losses caused by the pandemic, organizers said.
Attendance at this event is free but will be limited, and all El Paso County Public Health COVID guidelines will be followed.