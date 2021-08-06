Mark Bittle is the new vice president of membership for the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC. Bittle previously served as an ambassador and Small Business Advisory Council member with chamber, and as a board member of the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce and the Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce.
Bittle is a longtime business consultant with the Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center and has led its Leading Edge course since 2009. Through his involvement with the SBDC network, he co-authored "The Tri-Start Matrix: Mastering the three distinct phases of successfully launching a business," with 26 other subject matter experts from around the country.
He was named a Colorado Springs Business Journal Rising Star in 2011; was appointed to serve on the Governor’s Small Business Advisory Council; and was a 2020 finalist for the Small Business Week Small Business Champion of the Year.
Dirk Draper, the Chamber & EDC’s president and CEO, said Bittle “brings a deep understanding of local business needs and strong relationships with community partners to the role.
“His strategic, collaborative, and community-focused mindset will shape our member programs and help businesses of all sizes thrive in the Pikes Peak region,” Draper said.
Bittle graduated cum laude from Denver’s Regis University with a bachelor of science in communications, and certifications in leadership and conflict management. A native of West Des Moines, Iowa, he moved to Colorado Springs in 2008.