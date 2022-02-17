Sen. Larry Liston, R-Senate District 10, and Rep. Terri Carver, R-House District 20, both in El Paso County, introduced Senate Bill 22-093, which would ease the impact of rising property taxes on seniors and disabled veterans.
But Democrats killed the bill in the Senate’s State, Veterans and Military Affairs Committee.
Liston and Carver vowed to propose the bill in response to skyrocketing taxes.
The bill would have changed the property tax exemption from half of the first $200,000 in home value to half of the first $400,000 in value. It also would have allowed portability of the exemption if a senior or disabled veteran has to move due to medical necessity. Currently, the exemption is lost if a qualified recipient moves.
The exemption was adopted by voters in 2000.
“This bill was an easy way to provide some relief for our most vulnerable,” Liston said in a release. “Our state government has a massive budget surplus and we should find ways to give that back. I am disappointed that Democrats were unwilling to advance this bill to the Senate floor for a full debate.”
“The current property tax exemption is insufficient with how much home prices have increased in Colorado,” Sen. Cleave Simpson, R-Alamosa, said in the release. “Why Democrats would oppose this bill is a mystery to me.”
The bill would have cost the state about $89 million.
Liston said the bill was part of the Republican Commitment to Colorado legislative package, which strives to make Colorado more affordable for the average family.