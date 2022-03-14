A bill to boost safeguards against insider threats to voting equipment and election systems was introduced March 14 in the Colorado State Senate.
The Colorado Election Security Act (SB22-153) is the cornerstone of Secretary of State Jena Griswold’s election security priorities for the 2022 legislative session. It is sponsored by Senate President Stephen Fenberg (D-Boulder) and Rep. Susan Lontine (D-Denver).
Colorado “sets a national example when it comes to holding free, fair, and secure elections, and we want to keep it that way," Fenberg said. "But unfortunately, there are folks both inside and outside the election system seeking to tamper with and undermine trust in our elections.”
Tina Peters, Mesa County clerk and recorder and a promoter of the Big Lie that the 2020 election was "stolen" from Donald Trump, was indicted by a grand jury March 8 on 10 criminal counts. The indictment alleges Peters was involved in a “deceptive scheme” to breach voting system technology, according to the AP.
Peters faces seven felonies and three misdemeanors, which include attempting to influence a public servant, conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation, criminal impersonation, identity theft, first-degree official misconduct, violation of duty, and failure to comply with requirements of secretary of state. Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley was also indicted on six counts, four of which are felonies.
“Colorado leads the nation in election security and access, and we must continue to innovate,” Griswold said in a news release. “The Colorado Election Security Act will strengthen the laws that protect voting equipment and election systems from insider threats and will expand the physical security requirements around voting systems equipment.”
The Colorado Election Security Act:
requires continuous video surveillance of all voting system components year-round and mandatory key card access to rooms where voting equipment is stored;
prohibits unauthorized imaging of voting equipment;
creates a felony for tampering with voting equipment; unauthorized access to or facilitating unauthorized access to voting equipment; or knowingly publishing of voting system passwords online;
adds whistleblower protections for those reporting a breach of election laws;
creates a timeline for expedited judicial review of 30 days for enforcement actions initiated by the Secretary of State;
bars anyone from serving as a Designated Election Official who has been convicted of an election offense in Colorado, or has been convicted of sedition, insurrection, treason, or conspiracy to overthrow the government;
prohibits any elected official or candidate for office in a political subdivision with a population of 100,000 or more from having access to or being present in a room with voting equipment or devices without being accompanied by one or more people with authorized access; and
creates a grant program to support counties in upgrading their physical security around voting equipment.