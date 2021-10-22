Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado announced the recipients of the 2021 Excellence in Customer Service award at the newly reopened Flying W Ranch Oct. 21 during the BBB's 27th Annual A Night of Excellence gala.
The event drew hundreds of attendees both online and in-person from the business, nonprofit and arts community. Most attendees, according to a BBB news release, were from the southern Colorado region, but others joined from around the country and world. The night was themed “Iconic Brands. Recharged and Ready to Ride.”
"Not only did it celebrate this year’s Excellence in Customer Service Awards (EICS) finalists," the release said, "but also the entire Southern Colorado business community for their drive and determination as they head into the new future of business."
Seven businesses underwent the demanding review process for the 2021 Excellence in Customer Service Award. Those award recipients are:
● Bob Penkhus Motor Company
● Luisa Graff Jewelers
● McCloskey Motors
● Peak Structural Inc.
● Rocky Mountain PACE
● WireNut Home Services
"Businesses that espouse best practices in customer service ultimately make the community a better place to live," the release said. "Businesses do not compete against each other for the award but rather how they meet the standards for excellence."
“We are proud of our Excellence in Customer Service Award recipients,” said Jonathan Liebert, CEO and executive director of BBB of Southern Colorado. “This vetting process is rigorous and time consuming in a normal year — and these companies have proven they are superstars in customer service.” Liebert also provided updates on BBB’s growth over the last year, including new outreach and educational efforts, and new marketing resources for accredited businesses.
Sevan Stryker, General Manager of Bob Penkhus Motor Company said in the release, “Completing the application process ourselves again this year has foundationally altered the way we conduct our business. We wholeheartedly understand the importance and commitment it takes to apply for the award and we'd like to extend a congratulations to the other applicants for all of their hard work and dedication to providing excellence in customer service.”
Martha Neitz (Lead) - Dr. SOOT Chimney Sweep Inc.; Dawn Kruger - Peak Surveys; Tami New - American Society for Quality, Local Pikes Peak Section 1312; Monica Griffith - Guiding Light Coaching; Steve Glaeser (Co-Lead)- Primerica Financial Services; Corinna Couchman - Self-Employed; Teri Donadic - Safe Haven Roofing & Restoration Inc.; Carola Rafferty - Carola’s Tax Assistance LLC; Stephen VanDyke - LRITW or Largest Room in the World LLC; Braylan Cook- Student at Pikes Peak Community College; Trish Grinnell- Melaleuca Inc.; Dodie Thompson- Peak Resumes LLC; Suzanne Tulien- Brand Ascension; Karen Alderton - Retired; Tyler Garcia; Sandy Hancock- Pikes Peak Library District; Warren Peacock - WireNut Home Services; Jonathan Post - WireNut Home Services; Scott Van Ness - College of Business | UCCS