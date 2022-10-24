The Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado announced the winners of its annual Excellence in Customer Service awards Oct. 21 at a "Victorian haunted ball" in Downtown’s historic City Auditorium.
Four businesses underwent the rigorous review process for the 2022 Excellence in Customer Service Award. Businesses do not compete against each other; awards are based on how they meet the standards for excellence.
Three businesses won Excellence in Customer Service Awards:
Bob Penkhus Motor Company
McCloskey Motors, Inc.
WireNut Home Services
“This vetting process is rigorous and time consuming in a normal year – and these companies have proven they are superstars in customer service,” Jonathan Liebert, CEO and executive director of BBB, said in a news release. Liebert also provided updates on BBB’s growth over the last year, including new outreach and educational efforts, and new marketing resources for accredited businesses.
BBB of Southern Colorado has recognized outstanding customer service since 1995, Liebert said, because businesses that espouse best practices in customer service ultimately make the community a better place to live.
At the gala Linda Weise, president at Community Cultural Collective, the organization that’s spearheading renovation of the century-old City Auditorium, also gave an update on the project’s progress.