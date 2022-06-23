As of 11:30 p.m. June 22, 525,807 ballots have been returned for the state primary election on June 28, the Secretary of State's office reports.
That figure includes 232,953 ballots from Democratic voters, 240,544 ballots from Republican voters, and 52,295 ballots from unaffiliated voters.
Early in-person voting has started, and it is now too late to return your ballot by mail for the June 28 state primary election. Use a drop box or visit a Voter Service and Polling Center instead.
Voted ballots must be received by county election officials by 7 p.m. on June 28.
Visit GoVoteColorado.gov to find your closest drop box or voting center, and to track your ballot using BallotTrax.