Cindy Aubrey, president and CEO of Pikes Peak United Way, was named business leader of the year by the Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce today.
A fourth-generation Coloradan, Aubrey joined Pikes Peak United Way in 2015 after years working with KOAA-TV and the city of Colorado Springs. She was named PPUW's chief operating officer in 2016, and president and CEO in June 2017. Under her leadership, United Way served more than 100,000 people last year through key initiatives like the 2-1-1 helpline.
Founded 100 years ago, PPUW boosts youth success and family stability in the Pikes Peak region “by leading and lifting the most vulnerable in our community with mentorship, life resources and real job opportunities,” according to its website. Aubrey will share her story as part of the Business Journal’s COS CEO Leadership Lessons series on Sept. 8.
Aubrey was presented with the honor at SCWCC’s annual Accolades Awards celebration, held at The Antlers hotel.
Other finalists were Dr. Kenya Lee, CEO and owner of PureLee Redefined Medical Aesthetics; Dr. Regina Lewis, owner at ReginaSpeaking LLC, Carrie Lukins of Sellstate Alliance Realty; Mary Stegner, executive director of Partners in Housing; Kelly Eustace of Heating & Plumbing Engineers; Jackie Gonzalez of ABC Bank; and Heather Kelly, CEO of Next PR.
Atrevida Beer Company owner and head brewer Jessica Fierro was recognized with the Don Brown Entrepreneur Award. The first Latina brewery owner and head brewer in Colorado, Fierro also won the SCWCC’s Minority Owned Business Leader of the Year in 2021.
Priscilla Williams, owner of Heart to Heart Academy, was honored with the Minority Owned Business of the Year award. Williams filled the need for an accessible school for certified nurse assistants in Southeast Colorado Springs by establishing Heart to Heart Academy, which is now one of the top CNA schools in Colorado.
The SCWCC recognized Liza Cunningham, account executive at iHeartMedia, as Young Professional of the Year.
Cara Chafetz was honored as member of the year. Chafetz is a financial advisor with Bank of Colorado Investment Services, and chair of SCWCC’s membership committee.