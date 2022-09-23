The annual AskCOS community survey is underway, and market research company Elevated Insights is urging El Paso County residents 18 and older to weigh in.
The survey takes 10 minutes to complete, and covers attitudes on affordable housing, the 2023 mayoral election, media use, and trust in nonprofits.
AskCOS compiles consumer sentiment and market data to improve and help Colorado Springs businesses, nonprofits and government entities.
The survey runs through Tuesday, Sept. 27 — visit askcos2022.com to answer.