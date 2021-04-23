The city of Colorado Springs, El Paso County and El Paso County Public Health are kicking off a “Don’t Wait. Vaccinate!” campaign in an effort to encourage Colorado Springs and El Paso County residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
The campaign shows community members taking part in activities that have been impacted by the pandemic to encourage people to get immunized,, according to a jointly issued news release.
"The campaign includes a schoolteacher, college student, families, a physician from Centura Health, local business owners and everyday people who want to return to the things they miss most," the release said.
The bilingual "Don’t Wait. Vaccinate!" campaign will be shared on social media, radio, outdoor and print advertising, the release said, adding new graphic and visual elements will be shared over the next several weeks to highlight different aspirational activities.
“I’d like to urge every eligible adult to get their COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible. It protects you, it protects others, and it is the most effective way to return to the quality of life we all enjoy here in Colorado Springs,” Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers said in the release.
“We all want to keep the community healthy with kids in schools and businesses open, which is essential for economic recovery. The choices we make today will affect our families, neighbors, community and businesses moving forward,” El Paso County Board Chairman Stan VanderWerf said in the release. “We ask the citizens of El Paso County to continue to make thoughtful choices for their health and that of the community, including the decision to get vaccinated. We are stronger when we come together and do what is necessary to protect ourselves and our neighbors. Together, we can stay safe and stay open.”
“Working collaboratively our community has made tremendous progress with vaccination efforts, and it’s essential we keep the momentum going. COVID-19 vaccine is the most powerful tool available to end this pandemic.,” El Paso County Public Health Director Susan Wheelan said in the release. “To protect the health of our community and sustain a thriving and vibrant economy, we need to continue vaccinating as many people as safely, quickly and efficiently as possible. I am proud of El Paso County communities for their persistence and resilience in coming together time and time again, taking action to halt the spread of the virus. I urge everyone to join together to get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect yourself, your family, your loved ones and your community.”
The COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective and free. Residents are encouraged to get more information about COVID-19 vaccine and schedule an appointment by visiting ElPasoCountyHealth.org, calling 2-1-1 or texting “vaccine” for English and “vacuna” for Spanish to 667873.