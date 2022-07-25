Applications are now open businesses to get help via two Colorado Small Business Development Center programs.
Colorado SBDC’s TechSource: Commercialization program will award grants of up to $1,000/business to help women-owned, minority-owned and/or rural-based science and technology businesses access private resources for assistance with SBIR/STTR proposal development.
The application deadline is Aug. 19, unless funds are depleted before then. Apply at sbdc-techsource.org/commercialization/proposal-assistance-funding-opportunity/
“Red Team Review” is a pilot program that provides professional guidance and a final review of a company’s SBIR/STTR proposal prior to submitting it to the participating federal agency.
The “red team” of SBDC specialists gives guidance on proposal preparation, offers tools and templates, and takes the perspective of the agency to apply evaluation criteria from the agency’s Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) through a red team review.
Applications for Round 2, focused on the National Science Foundation, are due Aug. 26. Apply at sbdc-techsource.org/commercialization/red-team-review/