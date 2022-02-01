The Colorado Tourism Office is offering grants of up to $20,000 to nonprofit destination organizations and tourism industry associations, to fund projects that promote travel and enhance visitors’ experiences in the state.
The office will match project proposals with a 4-1 ratio grant, providing $4 for every $1 a grantee designates to their project, according to a press release from the Colorado Office of Economic Development & International Trade. Eligible grantees include destination organizations that receive lodging taxes from their city or county, tourism leadership organizations like chambers of commerce and nonprofit industry associations that represent tourism-related businesses, according to a website about the grant program.
The grants can be used for a range of projects, such as product and workforce development, strategic planning and research or building infrastructure that improves visitors’ experiences, like trail maintenance, the website said. Grantees must be able to complete the projects in one year, between May 2022 and 2023.
Applications for projects “that advance low-impact travel experiences, foster inclusive travel opportunities, encourage responsible visitation, address seasonality, champion the value of tourism, or target conscientious travelers” are favored, according to the OEDIT release.
Applications for the grant program opened on Feb. 1 and will close on March 3. Eligible organizations can apply here.
