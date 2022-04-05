Applications are now open for the Nonprofit Executive Leadership Program 4.0 (NELP).
El Pomar Foundation and the Center for Creative Leadership (CCL) will partner to run the customized leadership development program from Aug. 23-26.
The program helps leaders in the nonprofit sector to produce better results, maintain and sustain healthy relationships and effectively manage and lead their organizations, according to a news release from El Pomar Foundation.
The NELP 4.0 course is open to nonprofit CEOs and executive directors from any region of the state with five or more years of experience and operating budgets of more than $750,000.
According to the release, “Over the course of the four-day program hosted at Center for Creative Leadership’s Colorado Springs campus, participants will engage in facilitated sessions, small group work, challenging exercises and receive feedback from 360 degree assessments designed to support their development as leaders for their organizations and communities.”
Areas of focus include: confidential one-on-one coaching; resiliency; identifying development goals and strategies; establishing relationships with peers who can become long-term learning partners and gaining insight into personality preferences and leadership styles.
Applications for NELP 4.0 close on May 31.
Information on the application process is at elpomar.org/nelp.